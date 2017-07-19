Launched in Paris during the COP21 summit, the International Solar Alliance, spearheaded by India and France, has this week welcomed Australia to the fold.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) has swollen to 35 countries this week following the admission of Australia.

The ISA was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-French President Francois Hollande at the COP21 UN summit on climate change in Paris in 2015.

The aim of the ISA was to help bring financial and technical support to developing countries located within the tropics ...

