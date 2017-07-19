NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Webair, a high-touch, agile Cloud and fully managed infrastructure service provider, today announces an agreement with Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD), one of the world's largest wholesale distributors of technology products, services and solutions. Tech Data has made Webair Off-site Backups and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solutions easily accessible to channel partners worldwide through its StreamOne Enterprise Solutions cloud marketplace.

Webair provides multiple tiers of Disaster Recovery (DR) services with instant recovery from Ransomware as well as human, infrastructure and application failures via its global network of recovery sites. These services include Webair Backups-as-a-Service (BaaS); Backups-as-a-Service to Azure; Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service; Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service to Azure; and Ransomware Recovery-as-a-Service (RRaaS). Supported platforms include VMware, Hyper-V, Physical servers and IBM Power i. The company was also recently listed as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service.

"Webair is excited to partner with Tech Data to provide value-added resellers, independent software vendors, managed service providers and system integrators in their cloud marketplace with easy access to our Off-site Backups and DRaaS solutions," says Sagi Brody, Chief Technology Officer, Webair. "As a high-touch, long-term partner, Webair lends customers and partners the confidence that it can adapt solutions to suit their evolving IT and production environments, while taking complete ownership and accountability of their disaster recovery strategy."

With Webair's DRaaS and RRaaS solutions, customers can choose to replicate their data and applications at any one of Webair's international locations, including New York, Los Angeles, Montréal and Amsterdam. With pre-planned, automated failover and failback between production and recovery sites, users can achieve synchronous 15-minute Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and one-hour Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs). Additionally, Webair's BaaS offering provides an optional capability allowing customers to spin-up backups for disaster recovery purposes on-demand.

"The rising cost of downtime and growing threat of cyber-attacks showcase the vulnerability of today's enterprises as well as their need for comprehensive and reliable Disaster Recovery solutions," says said Tech Data Corporate Vice President, Strategy, Transformation, and Global Vendor Management Michael Urban, who is also responsible for the company's global cloud strategy. "The addition of Webair's DRaaS and Ransomware Recovery services to the StreamOne Enterprise Solutions cloud marketplace provides our resellers the opportunity to offer customers a renewed sense of confidence through DR solutions that encompass not only virtual machine replication, but also the entire production environment and network."

For more information about Webair and its Off-site Backups and DRaaS solutions, visit www.webair.com/disaster-recovery.

About Webair

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York, Webair is an innovative, agile and unique Managed Hosting company focused on providing the right solutions to customer needs as quickly and efficiently as possible. It does this by fully owning and controlling the entire technology stack -- from the physical data center to the end-user application. Webair's technology solutions portfolio encompasses Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Storage, Bare Metal Servers, Colocation, CDN, Security and Disaster Recovery. Combining industry-leading innovation, expert support and high-touch customer service, Webair serves as a true technology partner to enterprises and SMBs, healthcare organizations, IT firms, eCommerce companies and VoIP providers. Webair also operates an international network of data centers located in New York, Los Angeles, Montréal and Amsterdam. Follow Webair on Twitter: @WebairInc, Facebook: facebook.com/WebairHosting and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/webair.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3156483



MEDIA INQUIRIES:



iMiller Public Relations

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

webair@imillerpr.com



