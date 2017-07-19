

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The latest official British house price index indicates that house price inflation in the capital London will be the slowest of all the regions in 2017, Hansen Lu, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



House price inflation eased to 4.7 percent in May from 5.3 percent in April, data released by ONS showed on July 18. Compared to the previous month, house prices registered an increase of 0.2 percent.



Lu observed that the official rate for house price inflation was faster than the those shown by other main indices, which have recorded annual house price growth of around 3 percent in recent months.



Nonetheless, this faster rate may partly be down to measurement issues, the economist added.



'Back in March, we noted that issues with the newbuild data meant that the official index had been overstating house prices and there is some evidence that this is still happening,' Lu said.



As evidence, the economist pointed out that five of the last six months have seen initial estimates of newbuild house price growth subsequently revised downwards.



In the capital region London, house prices grew only 3.0 percent annually in May. Moreover, London is now the second worst performing region - behind only the North East.



London's RICS new buyer enquiries balance fell sharply into negative territory in May, suggesting that a fresh slowdown could be underway, Lu said.



'That is consistent with our view that house price inflation in the capital will be the slowest of all the regions in 2017,' the economist predicted.



