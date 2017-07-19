At the request of Seamless Distribution Systems AB (publ), 556979-4562, Seamless Distribution Systems AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Premier as from July 21, 2017.



Short name: SDS ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 6,913,565 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009994445 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139775 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556979-4562 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



