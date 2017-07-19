ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences Presents at AAIC 2017 Data from Alzheimer's Disease Program

Company Focused on Development of Antibodies that Selectively Target Toxic, Prion-Like Forms of Amyloid beta

ProMIS Issues White Paper from AAIC Presentations Outlining Role of Toxic Misfolded Forms of Amyloid beta and Tau in Alzheimer's Disease

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - July 19, 2017 - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the presentation of its precision design approach and preclinical data for its lead product candidates, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) being held in London from July 16-20.

Below are key highlights of the presentation by Kaplan et al., entitled Targeting of toxic amyloid-beta oligomer species by monoclonal antibody PMN310: Precision drug design for Alzheimer's disease :

Use of ProMIS proprietary computational modeling allowed the identification and generation of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against specific targets (epitopes) on toxic forms of amyloid beta oligomers (AbetaO), a recognized root cause of Alzheimer's disease.



Lead product candidates PMN310 and PMN350 were selected on the basis of their ability to selectively target and neutralize toxic AbetaO with no significant cross-reactivity (binding) to amyloid beta monomers or fibrils. Antibody protection against the neurotoxicity of AbetaOs was demonstrated in cultures of neurons and in a mouse model where antibody administration prevented AbetaO-induced loss of short term memory formation and inhibited inflammation and synaptic damage.



Detection by ProMIS mAbs of target epitopes in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from Alzheimer's patients offers potential for precision medicine as reports of different prion-like strains of AbetaO may preclude an effective "one size fits all" approach to treating Alzheimer's. Confirming the presence of the specific target prior to treatment would allow for treatment of the right patient with the right antibody.

Commenting on the ProMIS podium presentation at AAIC, Eugene Williams, ProMIS Executive Chairman stated: "We continue to make significant progress with our Alzheimer's program, selectively targeting toxic amyloid beta oligomers, widely recognized at the conference to be a root cause of Alzheimer's. The unique characteristics of our lead products in development, PMN310 and PMN350, distinguishes them from other antibodies targeting amyloid beta currently undergoing clinical trials and are designed to address observed issues of safety and efficacy".

Several presentations at the AAIC meeting by other specialist groups in the field also underlined the importance of selectively targeting and neutralizing toxic AbetaO for effective treatment of Alzheimer's.

A white paper, summarizing these reports, as well as offering more detailed information on the ProMIS AAIC presentation is available on the ProMIS Neurosciences website at: http://bit.ly/2u4yp5t (http://bit.ly/2u4yp5t)

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a TSX listed biotech company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The mission of ProMIS is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and ALS.

ProMIS Neurosciences' proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two, complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach, ProMIS Neurosciences is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS, and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic against this target.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release may contain certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

