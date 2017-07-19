Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: Hospitality Properties Trust has a Dividend Yield of 6.99%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 20, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 20, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of trading session on July 19, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On July 12, 2017, Hospitality Properties announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.52 per common share ($2.08 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to Hospitality Properties' common shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2017, and distributed on or about August 17, 2017.

Hospitality Properties' indicated dividend represents a yield of 6.99%, more than double the average dividend yield of 3.20% for the Financial sector. Hospitality Properties has increased dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.57 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Hospitality Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.54 in the coming year, while the Company's annualized dividend is $2.08. Hospitality Properties Trust is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of its earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the Companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings, subtracting any gains on sales, which provides a better picture of a company's profitability and capacity to pay and sustain dividends. For instance, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, net income available to Hospitality Properties' common shareholders was $25.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, while its normalized FFO available to common shareholders was $148.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, which should sufficiently cover its dividend payout.

About the Company

Hospitality Properties Trust owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long-term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (RMR), an alternative asset management Company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recent Development for Hospitality Properties Trust

On June 19, 2017, Hospitality Properties Trust announced the results of its annual meeting.

The Company noted that in the meeting, Barry M. Portnoy, the Class I Managing Trustee nominee, was re-elected with a majority of the shares voted. Shareholders approved by the required share votes a nonbinding resolution that the frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation be set at every one year. Shareholders approved by the required share votes a non-binding ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Trust's independent registered public accounting firm.

In the annual meeting, a nonbinding shareholder proposal by UNITE HERE! that the Trust take certain steps to opt-out of the Maryland Unsolicited Takeovers Act, and that future election by the Trust to opt-in to provisions of the Maryland Unsolicited Takeovers Act should not be made without shareholders' prior approval, was approved by a majority of the share votes cast.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Hospitality Properties Trust's stock closed the trading session at $29.47, slightly down 0.91% from its previous closing price of $29.74. A total volume of 504.72 thousand shares was exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 25.76 and have a dividend yield of 7.06%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.81 billion.

