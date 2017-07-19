

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) launched Bixby voice capabilities for U.S. English in the United States and Korea. Bixby's added functionality will let users seamlessly navigate their phones and easily switch between voice commands, touch, vision and text.



Bixby is an intelligent interface available on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ that makes interacting with your device, services and apps more instinctive and seamless.



With full voice capabilities for U.S. English, Bixby can help users get more out of their connected lives. With voice capabilities, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users can easily activate voice commands to get more done in their day - simply and efficiently.



The company noted that users can ask Bixby to complete simple tasks, like turning on the flashlight or taking a selfie, or complex tasks, like 'remind me to pick up milk at the grocery store,' or 'find photos I took in Spain and create an album called 'Vacation.'



At launch, Bixby will be fully integrated across core Samsung apps, so almost anything you could do with touch or typing, users can now do with their voice, including multi-step, and cross-app requests.



The company noted that Voice capabilities for Bixby can be activated by pushing the dedicated Bixby hardware button located on the side of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, or by simply saying 'Hi Bixby.' Bixby understands natural language, so users can complete tasks by using everyday speech, rather than pre-set and inflexible commands. Through iterative deep learning technology, Bixby can improve over time to recognize the user's different preferences and ways of speaking.



Galaxy S8 and S8+ users in the U.S. can start using Bixby's voice service immediately by updating the application to the latest software version. Bixby's voice capabilities are currently available in Korean and U.S. English in South Korea and the United States on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.



Samsung noted that it will continuously expand this service with additional languages and devices in the near future.



