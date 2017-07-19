

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Banking major Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Wednesday higher profit in its second quarter mainly with strong performance in investment banking. Earnings per share and net revenues topped market estimates.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Morgan Stanley shares were gaining 2.6 percent to $46.32.



James Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our second quarter results demonstrated the resilience of our franchise in a subdued trading environment.Our wealth management business produced a 25% margin and our strong investment banking results attest to the diversity of our global business. We continue to deliver on our strategic goals and grow shareholder returns.'



For the current quarter, net income applicable to shareholders grew 11 percent to $1.59 billion from last year's $1.43 billion. Earnings per share grew 16 percent to $0.87 from $0.75 a year ago.



On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues increased 7 percent to $9.50 billion for the second quarter from $8.91 billion a year ago. Analysts were looking for revenues of $9.09 billion for the quarter.



In the quarter, investment banking revenues climbed 25 percent and trading revenues grew 7 percent. Investments went up 29% and asset management, distribution and admin. Fees grew 10 percent.



Segment-wise, Institutional Securities net revenues increased 4 percent from last year to $4.76 billion. Growth in investment banking revenues were partly offset by decline in sales and Trading revenues.



Wealth Management net revenues grew 9 percent with growth in asset management fee revenues reflecting the impact of higher market levels and positive flows.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend per share, payable on August 15 to common shareholders of record on July 31.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX