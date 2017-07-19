

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese government maintained its economic view on Wednesday, reiterating that the economy is on a moderate recovery.



The government retained its view on private consumption, business investment, exports, industrial production and corporate profits. Assessment of employment and consumer prices were also kept unchanged.



In June, the cabinet office had upgraded its overall assessment for the first time in six months.



In the short term, the government said the economy is expected to recover, supported by the effects of the policies, while employment and income situation is improving.



However, attention should be given to the uncertainty in overseas economies and the effects of fluctuations in the financial and capital markets, the government said.



