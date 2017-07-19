Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Neogen Announces New CEO

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NEOG. The Company announced on July 17, 2017, the appointment of John Adent as its new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. He will replace James Herbert, who is Neogen's Founder and former CEO. Mr. Herbert will continue as the Executive Chairman and work closely with Adent in the transition of responsibilities. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on NEOG. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NEOG

"I'm excited to have John accept the leadership position at our company. He has a strong background in many of our business activities both domestically and internationally," said Herbert.

John Adent's Career Profile

John Adent was brought up in a commercial fruit farm in southwest Michigan, where his family is still keenly involved. He has now moved to the Lansing area along with his family and is fully engaged in his new role.

He developed his career in two companies spending 13 years in each. In the beginning of his career, he worked for Purina wherein he developed animal feed manufacturing and sales in China and the Philippines. When Purina spun off their animal feeding business to Agribrand, Adent continued with his management role in their European division in Spain and Hungary. He also served as the managing director of the Hungarian operations after Cargill acquired it. However, Adent exited the organization in 2004.

He, then, took up the role of CEO for Animal Health International (AHI), which was a small private Company at that time. Under his leadership, AHI's revenues increase by more than four-fold owing to a series of strategic acquisitions and joint ventures. In 2015, Patterson Companies acquired AHI and John Adent continued to serve as the CEO of their $3.3 billion animal health division until his recent resignation.

Herbert further added regarding Adent's appointment:

"John's knowledge of our Animal Safety business will be an immediate asset to its continued growth. Because of the synergy between each of our businesses and our outstanding management teams I expect John will quickly become engaged in our Food Safety business. I will continue to help provide direction for our research and corporate development activities.,"

About Neogen Corp.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets food and animal safety products. The Company's Food Safety Division sells dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Neogen's stock declined 5.54%, ending the trading session at $64.60. A total volume of 417.46 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 96.71 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 6.85% in the last three months and 13.79% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 59.81 and currently, has a market cap of $2.46 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily