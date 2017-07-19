HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth oriented company focused on the non-alcohol ready-to-drink ("NARTD") tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced a new partnership to distribute its beverages in New Zealand, Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia1 through Stellare New Zealand Limited ("Stellare"), part of the Stellare Group.

New Zealand has an estimated population of 4.5 million people² and has a NARTD tea market that has grown at a 3.5% CAGR from 2011 to 2016, and projected to reach US$7.4 million by 2021.3 Long Island Iced Tea Corp. has been the registered owner of the 'Long Island Brand' trademark in New Zealand since December 12, 2014.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are excited to announce our international expansion into the Asia Pacific region. This region represents new markets for the Company on the doorstep of Asia, which represents 75% of global NARTD tea volume.4 Our new partnership with Stellare allows us to enter new geographic markets and continue growing our customer footprint for our flagship Long Island Iced Tea® brand as well as our newly distributed ALO Juice® brand."

The founder and CEO of Stellare, Don Claasen, stated, "We are very happy to be partnering with Long Island Iced Tea Corp. as their iconic brand and company is a welcomed acquisition to our growing portfolio. The Long Island portfolio of brands taps into a growing area in the 'better-for-you' segment that consumers are searching for."

Long Island Iced Tea® is an NARTD tea that will be available through Stellare in 500ml bottles. ALO Juice® is an NARTD functional beverage that will be available through Stellare in 500ml and 1.5L bottles. Stellare will commence sales and distribution in the second half of 2017.

About Stellare New Zealand Limited

Stellare New Zealand Limited is an Auckland, New Zealand based sales, marketing and distribution company with staff servicing New Zealand, Australia, and Pacific Islands. Stellare sources the finest dairy, meat, beverages, and honey products to meet discerning customer and consumer needs. The company operates in Grocery, Banner Groups, Wholesalers and the Horeca trade. Stellare also operates Stellare Merchants (NZ) Limited in the licenced off-trade and on-premise with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

Forward Looking Statements

(1) Pacific Islands

Polynesia (Tuvalu, Tokelau, Samoa, Cook Island, Society Island, Austral Island, Tonga, Marquesas Island, Mangareva, Kermadec Island, Tuamotu Archipelago, Easter Island and exclude Hawaii)

Micronesia (Palau, Mariana Island, Carloine Island, Marshall Island, Kiribati)

Melanesia (New Guinea, Bismark Archipelago, Soloman Island, Santa Cruz, Vanuatu, Fiji, New Caledonia)

(2) Central Intelligence Agency. The World Factbook. 2017

(3) Euromonitor International. "RTD Tea in New Zealand". February 2017

(4) Euromonitor International. "RTD Tea in Asia Pacific". May 2017

