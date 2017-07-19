IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will again host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at IFA, the official press event at the global tradeshow IFA in Berlin, Germany. This year's ShowStoppers at IFA will take place on 31 August, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the South Entrance Hall of Messe Berlin Fairgrounds.

"We are delighted to support leadership, ingenuity and innovation in front of the highly influential global media attending and following ShowStoppers events," said Ian Weightman, vice president for technology at IHS Markit. "These awards are designed to help technology companies promote their most innovative products to backers, partners, retailers, affiliates and consumers."

IHS Markit Innovation Awards showcase the most innovative products in the following technology categories:

Smart home and appliances

Mobile accessories

Mobile computing

Fitness, wearables and health devices

Robotics and drones

Augmented reality, virtual reality and gaming

Personal entertainment

Video displays and devices

Judges for the awards are technology industry research analysts at IHS Markit who cover the gamut of technology sectors related to each ShowStoppers event:

Paul Gray, principal analyst, consumer devices

Dinesh Kithany, principal analyst, home appliances

Ken Park, senior analyst, consumer devices

Paul Gagnon, senior manager, consumer devices

Ian Fogg, senior director, mobile and telecom

"ShowStoppers events around the world are where companies break new ground in technologies for work, home and play," said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "It is exciting to have the world-renowned analysts at IHS Markit debate and recognize the new gear, gadgets, tools, apps and devices from startups and global industry leaders that are driving digital innovations for consumers and business users."

Exhibitors may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for IHS Markit Innovation awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards. For more detailed information, visit http://awards.showstoppers.com/.

To set up an interview with one of our analyst judges please contact Annette Hamilton, director of strategic communications for IHS Markit.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005041/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Annette Hamilton, +1 425-305-3091

annette.hamilton@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1 303-305-8021

press@ihs.com

Follow @IHS_News