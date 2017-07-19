Frost & Sullivan Commends Oracle's Expertly Engineered Unified Healthcare Analytics Platform, Oracle Healthcare Foundation

Oracle Healthcare Foundation is the ideal tool to support the healthcare industry's current and future data integration and data quality challenges

SANTA CLARA, California, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the health data warehousing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Oracle Health Sciences with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership. Stepping out of its IT industry stronghold, Oracle has engineered a highly organized version of its data warehouse, Oracle Healthcare Foundation (OHF), for the special needs of the healthcare industry. The solution's unified analytics platform processes traditional clinical and claims data, financial and operational data and supply chain, human resources, administrative, and operational functions.

Oracle Healthcare Foundation is a feature-rich analytics platform that supports more than 35 subject areas relevant to health data analytics, giving healthcare providers more granular data regarding the requirements of individuals and populations. They can use this data to effect process changes and quality improvement initiatives as well as leverage its out-of-the-box self-service analytics tools to build customized analytics solutions.

"The solution's comprehensive, scalable, end-to-end platform enables data acquisition, validation, integration, warehousing, and analytics. It encompasses all data types and sources, delivering clinical, financial, administrative, and omics modules," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst for Digital Health Nancy Fabozzi. "It facilitates rigorous data integration, data governance, and data quality, driving greater engagement and adoption by operations, financial management, and clinical care delivery teams across the healthcare enterprise."

Oracle Healthcare Foundation can be deployed as a complete or modular solution and as an on-premise, cloud, or hybrid solution, all depending on the customer's unique needs.

"We strive to provide our customers with a range of capabilities that deliver a solid, stable and reliable core data foundation that will enable them to propel their healthcare businesses forward and scale to their future data analytics needs," said Jonathan Sheldon, Global Vice President, Oracle Health Sciences.

Oracle understands that scientific advancement is resulting in new complex data types such as genome sequencing that need to be incorporated into the data warehouse and made available for clinical decision making. For this to happen successfully, the data warehouse must have the capacity to expand in a way that keeps the data footprint consistent and not leave any gaps. Oracle has made optimum use of its technology expertise and resources to reduce the amount of time and effort needed to set up and maintain a robust data warehouse.

"A stable data warehouse can reduce the effort required to tie together all of the customer's data resources, normalize data, map new pieces of data or data types, and so on," noted Fabozzi. "With Oracle Healthcare Foundation, all of this takes place in one stable solution, automated so that relatively few people are required to maintain it once it is set up. In doing so, Oracle allows its customers to shift essential human resources to higher value analytics activities instead of engaging them in connecting a data feed or finding an appropriate analytics application."

Oracle strives for a very collaborative relationship with its customers and together, they drive the product roadmap. This partnership ensures that as Oracle builds out the data model and requirements, customers stay informed and the solution always meets their needs.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

