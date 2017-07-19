WALL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 --BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCQB: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong and convenient user authentication, announced today that it has received orders from ten healthcare organizations for its fingerprint biometric solutions during the second quarter of 2017. The organizations, which include hospitals, eye care centers, medical device manufacturers, medical Labs and group practices, are utilizing BIO-key solutions to address online security concerns, improve workflow and meet multifactor compliance requirements. Collectively, the orders represent approximately $250,000 in revenue from a range of new and existing customers.

"BIO-key is achieving particularly strong sales traction in healthcare, expanding beyond our initial success with large hospital customers. This growth is being driven by regulatory compliance and supported by the workplace convenience that fingerprint biometrics provide," stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key.

Mr. DePasquale added, "We are finding that end users, such as nurses, physicians and administrators, genuinely appreciate the ease of one touch biometric authentication versus the frustration associated with other sign-in methods. Because professionals in highly regulated industries such as healthcare are required to use multifactor authentication dozens of times per day, BIO-key is emerging as 'the' ideal solution to meet this requirement while also enhancing workflow efficiency. Saving healthcare professionals precious minutes each day is good for patient care and the bottom line."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and secure high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices, including SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID as well as SidePass, offer market-leading quality, performance and price. Now you can BIO-key your world!

