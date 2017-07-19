Global team provides differentiated opportunities, ability to meet borrowers' capital needs



CHARLOTTE, N.C., 2017-07-19 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, one of the world's leading asset management firms, has announced the final close of its $1.3 billion Barings Global Private Loan Fund II, marking the conclusion of a successful capital raise within six months of launching the effort.



The fund, which attracted 26 investors from 11 countries, will invest primarily in global private senior secured corporate loans.



"Barings seeks to build lasting partnerships with our investors by adapting to their changing investment needs, and the success of our capital raise for Global Private Loan Fund II is a strong endorsement of the truly global strategy we have developed over more than two decades of investing in private credit," said Eric Lloyd, managing director and head of Barings' Global Private Finance Group. "In addition to providing differentiated investment opportunities for Barings' investors up and down the capital structure, Global Private Loan Fund II increases Barings' flexibility in providing financing solutions to meet the capital needs of middle-market borrowers throughout the U.S., Europe and Developed Asia."



With more than 70 investment professionals focused solely on private finance, Barings uses its global reach and expertise to source private credit investment opportunities across developed markets worldwide. Since 1992, the firm has built strong partnerships with private equity sponsors by supporting their needs and often investing alongside them. This global sourcing network coupled with a broad portfolio of platform companies provides Barings with ongoing opportunities to finance middle-market transactions including new platform investments, add-on acquisitions, and recapitalizations. Over the last twelve months, Barings has invested more than $1.8 billion in global private credit.



"Private credit has always offered the potential for enhanced yield, a return premium over public credit markets and portfolio diversification, but Barings' depth of expertise and global access to private credit also allows us to identify relative-value opportunities from region to region and compared to other asset classes," said Lloyd.



Barings' breadth of expertise across a wide variety of liquid and illiquid asset classes and geographic markets provides clients access to differentiated investment opportunities, meaningful portfolio diversification, uncorrelated sources of returns, and opportunities to benefit from shifting relative value within and between asset classes and geographies.



About Barings LLC Barings is a $288 billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong global presence with over 600 investment professionals and offices in 16 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.



*As of June 30, 2017



17/504



