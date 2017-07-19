Through the tender, the Armenian government will build the country's first large-scale PV plant as part of its six-year $58 million solar program.

Armenia's Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources announced it has pre-qualified ten companies and consortia for the 55 MW solar power tender issued in early May. In late June, the ministry said it had received overall 20 project proposals.

The ten entities admitted to the second phase of the tender are; China-based developer TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co.; a consortium formed by Netherlands-based Subsolar Energy Holding LLC and South Africa's Phelan Energy Group; an Indian-Korean venture consisting of Korea Electric Power Corporation and Shapoorji Pallonji ...

