NASA Lands in the Netherlands at OnBrand '17

Veronica McGregor announced as a keynote speaker at OnBrand '17

NASA confirms Veronica McGregor's participation at OnBrand ' 17 , Europe's leading branding conference from the Netherlands.

Veronica McGregor is the News and Social Media Manager of NASA, and has agreed to share her expertise in a keynote speech at OnBrand '17. Specifically working on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, McGregor launched NASA into social media in 2008 by starting the agency's earliest accounts on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. With the help of GIFs, VR and 360 degree video campaigns she makes the space industry accessible to a broader audience.

"We never imagined to have NASA as a speaker when we first started with OnBrand, but needless to say we are really excited for this one," says Lidia Lüttin, CMO at Bynder. "NASA first began on social media during the landing on Mars in 2008, and now reach more than 123 million followers, constantly experimenting with new ways of communication. We expect Veronica's keynote speech will draw a lot of attention during the event."

To mark this announcement, OnBrand will give visitors who purchase a ticket before 31 August, the chance to name a star after them from the official Star Register (SREU). More information is available on the OnBrand website.



Speaker Highlights for OnBrand '17:



Ben & Jerry's - Jay Curley

Creative Evangelist - Jeremy TaiAbbett

TOMS - Lisa Hogg

Google Creative Lab - Steve Vranakis

VICE - Mark Chalmers

GoSpooky - Tim van der Wiel

New York Times - Sebastian Tomich

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines - Karlijn Vogel-Meijer

LEGO Group - Peter Kim

HEMA - Adriana Hoppenbrouwer

OnBrand '17: Beyond

Location: SugarCity | Sugarcity Ring | 1165 MJ Halfweg

Date: Thursday, October 12th , 2017

About OnBrand

OnBrand is Europe's leading branding community that brings together opinion-driven marketing professionals from across the globe. OnBrand Magazine and events, which is owned by Bynder, drive the conversation around branding with unfiltered and cutting-edge insight from the most innovative players in the industry.

OnBrand '17, a one day branding conference in Amsterdam, will gather 2000 marketing professionals from 990+ brands to share strategies, best practices and valuable insights.

For more information about OnBrand '17 visit http://www.onbrand.me/17.