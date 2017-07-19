VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX: IVN)(OTCQX: IVPAF) -

An initial story published by Bloomberg News on July 18, 2017, misleads readers with its headline, erroneous reporting and the omission of critical contextual facts that were known to the news organization.

A second story, also published on July 18, contains a false allegation by Bloomberg that Ivanhoe Mines had corrected as part of a detailed statement of facts delivered to Bloomberg seven weeks ago.

On May 26, 2017, Ivanhoe Mines provided a letter to Bloomberg reporter Thomas Wilson that set out critical information related to a planned story that subsequently was published by Bloomberg early on July 18. It became apparent after the story was published that much of Ivanhoe's factual information had been excluded, which Bloomberg indicated was due to "the limitations of the length of the story." Of course, this deliberate withholding of critical details was not revealed to Bloomberg's readers, according to Ivanhoe Mines.

A review of the facts shows that Bloomberg's omission of information makes the initial story misleading and one-sided. Basic journalistic principles of truth, accuracy and balance never should be compromised, particularly just to satisfy a predetermined limit on a story's length, according to Ivanhoe Mines.

This public statement by Ivanhoe Mines is intended to provide readers with relevant information ignored by Bloomberg's reportorial short-cuts that sacrificed facts and completeness in an apparent determination to sensationalize. Bloomberg's tactics succeeded in misrepresenting Ivanhoe Mines and its business successes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a prejudiced and harmful manner.

The truth, also not acknowledged by Bloomberg, is that Ivanhoe's significant successes in the DRC have been founded on a 14-year commitment to international standards of professional exploration along the Central African Copperbelt. The facts prove that Ivanhoe's first discovery in 2008, and subsequent discoveries, had nothing to do with relatively recent business transactions, as alleged by Bloomberg.

The full text of the Ivanhoe Mines statement is available on the Ivanhoe Mines website and may be accessed through the following link: https://www.ivanhoemines.com/news/2017/ivanhoe-mines-says-bloomberg-stories-on-ivanhoes-success-in-the-democratic-republic-of-congo-are-flawed-by-a-deceptive-headline/

Contacts:

Investors

Bill Trenaman

+1.604.331.9834



Media

North America: Bob Williamson

+1.604.512.4856



Media

South Africa: Jeremy Michaels

+27.82.939.4812

www.ivanhoemines.com



