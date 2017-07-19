8x8 Virtual Contact Center Enables Midsize and Enterprise Companies to Improve Contact Center Productivity, Collaboration and Customer Engagement

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT), the world's first Communications Cloud provider, today announced new and enhanced capabilities for the 8x8 Virtual Contact Center® (VCC) solution, which will enable global midmarket and enterprise companies to better understand and respond to customer pain points, and also encourage closer collaboration among contact center agents and supervisors to improve the overall customer experience. 8x8 is meeting these business needs by introducing new Customer Experience Analytics and Post Call Survey features, as well as launching the next version of the 8x8 Quality Management™ solution.

"One of the promises of the cloud is democratization, high-end features for all, not just for the very large contact centers that can afford expensive customization," said Sheila McGee-Smith, President Principal Analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics. "The new capabilities being announced by 8x8 highlight the increasing sophistication in customer experience applications that contact center customers expect from Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) vendors."

The new 8x8 Virtual Contact Center capabilities, now available in the U.S. and U.K., bring enhanced reporting, and collaborative performance management capabilities to the solution. By providing greater visibility into customer satisfaction, net promoter score and first call resolution, these features will allow midmarket and enterprise companies to identify potential issues more rapidly and respond more proactively thereby delivering improved customer engagement. The new 8x8 Virtual Contact Center capabilities include:

Customer Experience Analytics and Post Call Survey

These new features to Virtual Contact Center offer unparalleled interaction search capabilities, graphical depictions of individual interactions, advanced IVR (Interactive Voice Response) usage metrics, and customer-focused analytics. New capabilities include:

Advanced search to locate specific interaction types for follow up and analysis

to locate specific interaction types for follow up and analysis Graphical depiction of call flows for at-a-glance view of interaction flow, from initial IVR (Interactive Voice Response) selections by the customer to agent connect and post call survey

for at-a-glance view of interaction flow, from initial IVR (Interactive Voice Response) selections by the customer to agent connect and post call survey Detailed IVR metrics highlight the most dominant IVR paths and abandonment rates

highlight the most dominant IVR paths and abandonment rates Post Call Survey to understand customer satisfaction and make necessary operational adjustments with detailed graphical reports

8x8 Quality Management Version 3.5

As a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards Finalist for Best Customer Service Solution, the latest version of 8x8 Quality Management delivers next-generation collaborative performance management, encouraging collaboration among agents and supervisors to handle increasingly complex customer interactions.

"Studies show that contact centers that collaborate perform much better than contact centers where agents operate in silos," said Matt McGinnis, Vice President of Product Marketing at 8x8. "8x8 is responding to this industry trend by offering an updated, innovative and collaborative quality management solution to our customers, enabling them to always provide the highest level of service to their customers."

New 8x8 Quality Management features include:

Intuitive next generation collaboration via @mentions from almost anywhere within the solution

via @mentions from almost anywhere within the solution Scorecards with trending for consistent objective performance measurement for quicker onboarding and improved agent productivity and satisfaction

for quicker onboarding and improved agent productivity and satisfaction An enhanced 'slide-out' user interface to increase performance and customization of interaction data

to increase performance and customization of interaction data Built-in help menus for self-guided setup and use

Customer Experience Analytics and Post Call Survey are available as a part of the 8x8 Virtual Contact Center Standard, Pro and Ultimate service plans. 8x8 Quality Management 3.5 is available as a part of the 8x8 Virtual Contact Center Ultimate service plan.

To learn more about the benefits of Virtual Contact Center, visit the product page.

8x8 Contact Center Portfolio

The 8x8 suite of award-winning, omni-channel cloud contact center solutions, including 8x8 Virtual Contact Center® and 8x8 ContactNow™, gives organizations the ease of use, flexibility, and scalability required to better serve customers. 8x8 provides companies of all sizes with a complete range of contact center capabilities, including analytics, quality management, workforce management, outbound dialing integrated with advanced unified communications and collaboration services to increase agent productivity while enhancing the overall customer experience.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration, contact center, and analytics in a single, open and real-time platform. 8x8 eliminates information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence across multiple clouds, applications and devices to improve individual and team productivity, business performance and customer experience. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or connect with 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.

