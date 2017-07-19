sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.07.2017 | 14:16
PR Newswire

Global Consumer, SOHO & SMB NAS Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Rising Demand for Video Surveillance Systems

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS market to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Consumer, SOHO, And SMB NAS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of cloud-based NAS. Cloud-based NAS is a remote storage system, which can be accessed over the Internet. It is also termed as cloud NAS-as-a-service and is often used for backups and archiving.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for video surveillance systems. Smart home security is among the most demanding IoT applications from the consumer's end point. Smart home security systems operate on the centralized control of the home gateway where the intelligence shifts onto the cloud network. Cloud-based services provide a more user-friendly system to end-users for controlling the security devices as part of the cloud-based system. Issues such as interoperability, updating of software and so on would all be taken care of by cloud services.

Key vendors

  • Apple
  • Buffalo Americas
  • QNAP Systems
  • Synology
  • Western Digital Corporation

Other prominent vendors

  • Dell
  • Drobo
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
  • NETGEAR
  • Seagate Technology
  • Thecus Technology
  • Zyxel Communications

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor profiles

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lbvtfb/global_consumer

© 2017 PR Newswire