Global Consumer, SOHO & SMB NAS Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Rising Demand for Video Surveillance Systems

The "Global Consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global consumer, SOHO, and SMB NAS market to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Consumer, SOHO, And SMB NAS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is adoption of cloud-based NAS. Cloud-based NAS is a remote storage system, which can be accessed over the Internet. It is also termed as cloud NAS-as-a-service and is often used for backups and archiving.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for video surveillance systems. Smart home security is among the most demanding IoT applications from the consumer's end point. Smart home security systems operate on the centralized control of the home gateway where the intelligence shifts onto the cloud network. Cloud-based services provide a more user-friendly system to end-users for controlling the security devices as part of the cloud-based system. Issues such as interoperability, updating of software and so on would all be taken care of by cloud services.

Key vendors



Apple

Buffalo Americas

QNAP Systems

Synology

Western Digital Corporation



Other prominent vendors



Dell

Drobo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

NETGEAR

Seagate Technology

Thecus Technology

Zyxel Communications



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor profiles



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lbvtfb/global_consumer

