

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Wednesday, clinging to recent gains despite industry data showing a surprise build in U.S. oil inventories.



U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week, but gasoline and distillate inventories decreased, data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed last night.



The Energy Information Administration is out with the government's weekly inventories report this morning at around 10:30 am ET.



Crude oil prices have surged higher the past two weeks due to a weak U.S. dollar, signs that U.S. production will level off, and talk of OPEC capping Nigerian and Libyan output.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 15 cents at $46.56 a barrel this morning, staying well away from June's yearly lows near $42.



U.S housing starts data for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for 1.170 million, down from 1.092 million last year.



The permits are expected to be 1.206 million, slightly up from a disappointing reading of 1.168 million last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX