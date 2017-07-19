

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $161.13 million, or $2.74 per share. This was lower than $178.51 million, or $2.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $2.62 billion. This was up from $2.56 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $161.13 Mln. vs. $178.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.7% -EPS (Q2): $2.74 vs. $2.89 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.2% -Analysts Estimate: $2.65 -Revenue (Q2): $2.62 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $11.30



