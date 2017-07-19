

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has nominated veteran diplomat and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr as the United States' next Ambassador to Russia.



'Huntsman has had a distinguished career as a politician, diplomat, and businessman,' the White House said Tuesday announcing Trump's intention to nominate him to a post that is critical in the sensitive US-Russia diplomatic relations.



A center-right conservative Republican, Huntsman currently serves as Chairman of both the Atlantic Council, a prominent foreign policy think tank, and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.



Huntsman has been part of every presidential administration since Ronald Reagan.



During his distinguished career as diplomat, Huntsman had served as the US Ambassador to China and Singapore.



After resigning as Deputy United States Trade Representative in the George Bush administration, Huntsman entered politics. He was elected as Republican Governor in 2004, and re-elected four years later.



Huntsman quit the post in 2009 when President Barack Obama nominated him to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to China.



Huntsman also has a history of briefly running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2011.



In the private sector, he is Director on a number of corporate boards including Hilton, Chevron, Ford Motor Company, and Caterpillar.



The 57 year-old father of seven children describes himself as a part time rock n' roller on his Twitter profile. Huntsman and his wife Mary Kaye have an adopted daughter, Asha from the western Indian state of Gujarat, whom he is raising in Hindu faith.



Monday, the White House also had announced the President's decision to nominate personnel to a few other key administration posts.



Hester Maria Peirce of Ohio will be nominated as a Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rostin Behnam of New Jersey will be named a Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.



Peter Henry Barlerin of Colorado is to become US Ambassador to Cameroon.



