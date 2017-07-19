PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Enghouse Interactive today introduced version 10.0 of Enghouse Interactive Communications Center (CC 10.0), the latest iteration of its award-winning contact center platform, which boasts new functionality and integration enhancements for agents to deliver an optimal omni-channel customer experience.

"CC 10.0 delivers a tighter than ever portfolio integration through TouchPoint, allowing for seamless switching between interaction handling, quality management and workforce scheduling," said Enghouse Interactive Vice President of Product Management, John Cray.

As the linchpin for Enghouse Interactive's cross-portfolio integration strategy, TouchPoint brings the power of Enghouse Interactive Communications Portal to the SMS channel for Communications Center. The intelligent handling of SMS campaign responses distinguishes messages that require a human touch, such as the rescheduling of an appointment, and automatically routes to agents, enabling a seamless customer journey. Also of note is the expanded capability of Contacts Search that offers more powerful, expedited free-text searching, and integration with Active Directory.

Version 10.0's cloud enhancements provide organizations using Skype for Business the choice of working on-premise or allowing trusted cloud and service provider partners to host the solution with the addition of support for Federated Agents.

Communication Center now provides enterprise level presence visibility for NEC SV8500 and SV9500 customers. For Avaya IP Office environments, there is multi-node support allowing for geographical distribution of contact center operations.

"Updates to Communications Center reflect our commitment to agent empowerment and providing organizations with the choice and control they need to extract maximum value from contact center operations," added Cray.

Click here to learn more about Communications Center version 10.0.

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.

CONTACT

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

202.904.2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net



