OWC Pharma's Approach

OWC Pharmaceutical Research is an Israel-based research company focused on cannabinoid-based therapies targeting a range of medical conditions and disorders. Under the direction of Chief Science Officer Dr. Yehuda Baruch, former director of Israel's Ministry of Health Medical Management Division, the company is developing a cannabinoid-based topical cream formulation that has shown significant reduction of a variety of inflammation markers directly associated with psoriasis.

"As soon as we announced the efficacy results of our pre-clinical psoriasis treatment, OWC has continued to receive active inquiries from a variety of leading international scientific institutions in countries like Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and more, that adopted or are about to adopt MMJ bills," said Mr. Mordechai Bignitz, OWC Pharmaceutical research Corp. Chairman & CEO. "We are currently in negotiations for scientific and marketing cooperation agreements."

The company filed a U.S. patent application on June 27, 2017 for its active cannabinoid topical cream targeting psoriasis and similar medical conditions. Following the patent filing, the company announced its topical cream as "market ready." Shortly after, the company expanded its intellectual property portfolio with a European patent in a bid to open the future products to global markets. A partnership with Germany's mediq Innovation Partners aims to commercialize these claims by bringing a product to market in Europe over the coming months. Investors may want to keep an eye on the stock as the company gears up to commercialize the skin cream.

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that could pass down genetically, characterized by patches of red, itchy, and scaly skin. While nearly three-quarters of cases can be managed with topical treatments, there are no cures for the condition that also might be associated with increased risk of arthritis, lymphomas, cardiovascular disease, Crohn's disease, and depression. The most commonly affected age group is 50 to 70 years olds, which means that the prevalence of the condition could increase as the global population ages.

The global psoriasis treatment market reached $7 billion in 2016, according to Market Research Future, which anticipates a 7.3% compound annual growth rate to $10.68 billion by 2022. Many large companies, such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc., are involved in the market, but smaller companies may offer investors greater upside potential. These companies are generally divided into those targeting effective treatment options and those looking to cure the condition on a deeper level.

Cannabinoid Potential

Researchers have been intensifying their study of cannabinoids as the federal government relaxes regulations surrounding the drug. According to a recent study published by the NIH, cannabinoids could play an important role in the suppression of psoriasis via its anti-proliferation and anti-inflammatory properties. A separate study conducted at the University of Colorado found that cannabinoids, via their anti-proliferative and/or anti-inflammatory properties, may be effective against psoriasis, eczema, inflammatory skin disease, dermatitis, and even skin cancer in some cases.

Cannabinoid skin creams are widely available online, but the safety and efficacy of these products haven't been studied in detail. Many doctors and dermatologists require these studies before recommending the products to patients to treat psoriasis. The good news is that some companies like OWC Pharma have begun studying cannabinoids across several medical indications, including psoriasis and other skin conditions. These studies could pave the way toward robust pharmaceutical products that have the potential to make a real difference for patients.

With favorable pre-clinical results in hand, OWC Pharma is well positioned as it advances clinical trials for its psoriasis skin cream. The multi-billion dollar market is ripe for innovation with no known cure, and cannabinoids have demonstrated the potential to reduce inflammation and skin proliferation. The company also continues to build up an enviable patent portfolio in the space.

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One Word Cannabis Ltd., (collectively "OWC" or the "Company") conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines. OWC is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis. All OWC research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions, and led by internationally renowned investigators.

The Company's Research Division is focused on pursuing clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of cannabinoids for the treatment of various medical conditions, while its Consulting Division is dedicated to helping governments and companies navigate complex international cannabis regulatory frameworks. For more information, visit: http://www.owcpharma.com/

