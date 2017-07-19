

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) announced unaudited sales results for the fourth quarter and full year ending June 30, 2017. The company estimates a 6 percent increase in sales for the fourth quarter, noting that the figure exceeds analysts' estimates.



The company estimates record fourth-quarter sales of approximately $25.4 million, an increase of 6 percent over the year-ago period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $24.93 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Recurring revenue, which grew 59 percent for the quarter as compared to a year ago, now has an annual run rate of approximately $9.7 million based on June 2017 recurring revenue.



The company estimates fiscal 2017 sales are expected to be a record $87.1 million, representing an increase of 6 percent over last year.



Richard Soloway, Chairman and President, said, 'In fiscal 2017 we continued our focus on growing the business through the development and launching of innovative, inter-connected products along with recurring sales revenues. We had a strong year of product development in each of our divisions and are proud of our many recent product launches including our new award winning Starlink Connect radio.'



NAPCO Security expects to announce its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 audited financial results in early September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX