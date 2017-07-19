The Iranian government is seeking to create awareness of the advantages of the FIT program for PV projects not exceeding 100 kW in size.

Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), which is under the direct control of the Ministry of Energy, is seeking to relaunch the FIT program for PV installations of up to 100 kW.

The SATBA, which has recently replaced the Renewable Energy Organization of Iran- (SUNA) as the entity responsible for the implementation of the country's renewable energy program, announced now that potential subscribers for the FIT program for residential and commercial PV must register on its website, and then follow up on the process through the power distributions ...

