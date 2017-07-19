

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. housing starts and building permits data for June will be released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.170 million, down from 1.092 million last month. The permits are expected to be 1.206 million, slightly up from 1.168 million last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the euro, it fell against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1534 against the euro, 1.3035 against the pound, 111.89 against the yen and 0.9531 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



