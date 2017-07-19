

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew more than expected in June, data from the Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial output advanced 2.7 percent month-on-month in June, faster than the expected growth of 2.3 percent. Likewise, annual growth came in at 4.5 percent versus forecast of 3.9 percent.



In manufacturing, output climbed 3.4 percent from May and mining and quarrying grew 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, output of electricity, gas and utilities fell 6.9 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed to 1.8 percent in June from 2.4 percent in May. Prices were forecast to gain 2.1 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices fell 0.4 percent after easing 0.6 percent in May.



