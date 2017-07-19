FTE Networks, Inc.: FTE Networks CTO Discusses Edge Computing In Article In RealcommEdge Magazine

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / FTE Networks, Inc. (OTCQX: FTNW) (FTE or the company), a leading network infrastructure solutions provider in the technology and communications industries, announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Mike Bonewitz, has written an article that was published in the May 2017 issue of RealcommEdge magazine. Highlights of the article, titled Common Infrastructure & Open Technologies: The New Imperative for Smart Building Networks, are presented below. To read the full article, please click here.

The New Imperative for Smart Building Networks Highlights

- The real estate sector has been challenged to evolve to an ever-increasing networked world, with tenants expecting rapid broadband and Wi-Fi, as businesses become more data-driven and consumers depend on internet-delivered entertainment and other applications. Nevertheless, there is no clear blueprint for building owners to implement a cost-effective and future-proof smart building.

- Edge Computing efficiently uses low-cost commodity servers that enable new capabilities and scaling via continuously upgradeable, open source software releases in a model that echoes going to the App Store to select new features.

- Moreover, Edge Computing can occupy a small space and still enable network, cloud, content and data to converge into a single network platform in an environment that evolves with technology.

- Edge Computing architectures are flexible and can therefore support a wide range of applications to address the needs of many diverse industries.

- Large commercial buildings can use Edge Computing for a wide range of smart building applications and security, ranging from HD video monitoring to power, HVAC control and locally secure Iot (the internet of things) device gateways.

- Edge Computing allows property managers to optimize efficiency.

Earlier this year, CrossLayer, a managed network services company and a wholly owned subsidiary of FTE Networks, Inc., reviewed a new white paper exploring the potential of Edge Computing in commercial real estate projects. Titled The Potential for Edge Computing in the Commercial Building, the white paper provides an overview of Edge Computing technology and explains how this technology enables the cost-effective development of in-building and on-campus networks that commercial property developers can own, operate and monetize. It explores the efficiencies of Edge Computing technology, how its deployed, and the flexibility, scalability and security of the platform. In addition, the white paper provides an overview of locations where this technology typically is most effective, describes how enterprises can benefit and gives examples of applications that can be monetized.

"Edge Computing will become a key tool for building and property managers," said Mike Bonewitz, Chief Technology Officer of both CrossLayer and FTE Networks. "FTE Networks is a leader in assisting building owners in deploying this technology, and we anticipate rising demand for Edge Computing in an increasingly connected world."

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc. (FTNW) is a leading network infrastructure solutions provider to the technology and communications sectors. FTEs three complementary businesses are: FTE Networks Services (network infrastructure solutions); CrossLayer, Inc. (managed network services with first-of-its-kind advanced network and cloud platform); and Benchmark Builders, Inc. (construction management), which provides end-to-end design, build and support solutions for state-of-the-art networks and commercial properties to create the most transformative smart platforms and buildings. FTEs businesses are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of innovative projects and services. The company works with Fortune 100/500 companies, including some of the worlds leading communications services providers. FTE Networks and its subsidiaries operate eight lines of business, including Data Center Infrastructure, Fiber Optics, Wireless Integration, Network Engineering, Internet Service Provider, Construction Management, General Contracting and Pre-Construction Services. With approximately 200+ employees, FTE and its entities have operations in 17 states. For more information, please visit www.ftenet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business of FTE. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as believes, expects or similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on FTEs current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on FTE. There is no assurance that future developments affecting FTE will be those anticipated by FTE. FTE undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

