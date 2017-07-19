SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - With core drilling and underground development nearly complete at its Canyon Mine and progress noted in other aspects of this company's business, Rodman & Renshaw analyst Heiko Ihle provided an update to investors.

Included in this article is: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX: EFR) (NYSE MKT: UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. "continues to advance its pipeline of assets while maintaining production optionality," Heiko Ihle wrote in a July 10 research report.

Obtaining "a key license amendment for its expansion at Nichols Ranch" is among the milestones the company has achieved in recent months, stated Ihle. With the license, granted by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in spring, "Energy Fuels has now received all of the necessary permits, licenses, and approvals needed to extend the Nichols Ranch ISR Project to the Jane Dough wellfields."

In addition, Ihle commented on the company's uranium production levels, which he expects to improve in the second quarter of 2017. In the first quarter, "uranium production totaled 92,000 pounds. . .while 60,000 pounds of uranium were sold pursuant to a long-term contract at an average realized price of $58.28 per pound."

Energy Fuels Inc. is a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: US Uranium Company Advances Its Assets

