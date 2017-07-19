SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - In its corporate update for Q2/17, a Canada-based biotech targeting neurological disorders including Alzheimer's disease informed investors of advancements in several programs, including designation of a second validated lead compound in development.

Among ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.'s "key accomplishments" in the quarter, the company noted it expanded its potentially "best in class amyloid-beta (AB) portfolio for Alzheimer's disease," according to a July 10 news release. In its oral presentation, the company stressed its emphasis on the "best in class" goal, noting that even though Biogen Inc.'s aducanumab will be "first in class" and is progressing well in development, the ProMIS compound could be more selective and possess greater patient benefits.

Advancements included designating "PMN350 as second validated product lead [based on] in vivo data and biologic evidence of neuronal protection against toxic AB oligomers," as well as continuing efforts to validate "additional antibody product candidates against various AB epitope targets [with] data anticipated in coming months."

