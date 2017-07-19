Global Oil and Gas Instrumentation Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Wireless Communication to Field Instruments in Process Plants May Transform Industry

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Oil and Gas Instrumentation Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global oil and gas instrumentation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Oil and Gas Instrumentation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising wireless field instruments. Wireless communication to field instruments in process plants may transform the working of an industry. Although wireless technology has been widely used in process plants for a long time, the use of wireless communication to field instruments has not found much penetration.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing safety in oil and gas storage and transportation. According to the IEA, the global liquid fuel consumption grew to 11.93% from 2007 to 2016, whereas the global natural gas consumption grew to 16.27% from 2007 to 2014. The rapidly increasing demand for oil and gas globally has pushed the expansion of storage capacities. Similarly, the global oil and gas trade has also seen a steep rise. The storage and logistics of oil and gas are challenging. Hence, safe handling and operations are of vital importance.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is decline in upstream activities. Crude oil price has seen a drastic fall since July 2014. This has heavily impacted the upstream segment of the oil and gas industry. Drilling activities have reduced, which is evident from the fall in rig count worldwide. As a result, the upstream oil and gas industry witnessed a 25% decline in investments in 2015 when compared with that in 2014. Oil and gas instruments are widely used in operations of the industry.

Key vendors



ABB

AMETEK

Emerson

Fluid Components

Siemens



Other prominent vendors



Aclara Technologies

Badger Meter

Branom Instrument

Diehl Metering

Endress+Hauser Management

Fujikin

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2x34k9/global_oil_and

