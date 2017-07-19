Expansion in Marijuana Cultivation Operations Boosting Strong Industry Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the marijuana industry begins to struggle with supply and demand conditions in states where cannabis is legal at some level, the number of cannabis grow facilities and along with the introduction of new CBD products continue to rise at an astounding rate. New cultivators and wholesalers are coming into the market every day to compete with the rising demand across the globe while the multibillion-dollar market is projected to create more jobs for Americans than manufacturing by 2020, according to Forbes Magazine. Cannabis based companies in the markets today include:Zerez Holdings Inc. (OTC: ZRZH), PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN), Player's Network Inc. (OTC: PNTV), Signal Bay Inc. (OTC: SGBY) and Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP).

Zerez Holdings Inc., (OTC: ZRZH) announced today that its subsidiary Next Generation Farming Inc., is finalizing installation and testing on two 30'x96' SMART BY DESIGN' greenhouse systems for a licensed Northern California cannabis cultivation company.The turnkey package consists two NGF-1 model 30ft x 96ft greenhouse systems, including automation options, installation services, radiant flooring upgrades and will be signed off by the client on or beforeJuly 31, 2017.Read this and more news for ZRZH at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/zrzh.html

President John Taylor stated, "We are pleased that our reputation continues to spread, and referrals are coming to us because clients share that Zerez Holdings and Next Generation FarmingInc., has unique expertise, a system that works, and delivers on its commitments.We remain mindful of that reputation in every deal we quote. If clients research us, they will also find that if the dynamics are not right, we respectfully pass on the deal." Representatives for the client stated, "Once John and his team showed us their demonstration facility, and provided a detailed quotation that explained exactly what we are investing in, the project timeline, and the range of expectations we should have it took us very little time to make the decision that Zerez and NextGen would give us the best service and return on our investment.Our team is truly impressed with the accurate scheduling and logistics provided.We are all excited that we are near final completion, and will soon be producing revenues."

In other developments and market trading of note from yesterday:

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) closed up on Tuesday on heavy trading volume exceeding 12.5 million shares traded by the market close. The company announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., reported June sales of $1,113,032, surpassing $1 Million for the month again, and exceeding first quarter revenues by over 70%. With the recent strengthened demand, Management has moved to expand manufacturing. "In consideration of how the first half of this year has evolved, our expectation only gets more exciting. The trajectory for this year continues in a positive direction as we look toward to the next busy quarter," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales of Diamond CBD, Inc. Read the full release here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/over-1-113-032-potnetwork-120000208.html

Player's Network Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV) closed Tuesday up over 4% with nearly 9 million shares traded on the day. Player's Network, Inc. (PNTV), a diversified holding company, operates in the marijuana and media markets. PNTV owns approximately 85% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which has Nevada state-issued medical and recreational cultivation and production licenses. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts, which are used for cartridges, oils, and edibles. WeedTV.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary developing a social network and lifestyle channel destination for the marijuana industry. WeedTV.com is launching the go-to source for information, entertainment, products, and services for people who relate to the marijuana lifestyle and an active social community.

Signal Bay Inc. (OTCQB: SGBY) closed up over 37% on Tuesday also on heavy trading volume exceeding over 14.1 million shares traded on the day. The company also recently issued a press release stating it has executed a long-term lease to provide its accredited analytical testing services to the Southern California Cannabis Marketplace. CEO Mr. William Waldrop stated, "Today marks the next step in our progress to expand our mission of promoting clean cannabis across the United States and Southern California is the indisputably the largest addressable cannabis markets in the world. According to Frontier Financial, the California cannabis market is estimated to be $6.46 billion by the year 2020 and we have secured our new flagship cannabis testing facility in the epicenter."

Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP) traded a much higher than normal daily trading volume exceeding 32.5 million shares traded on Tuesday on its way to closing up over 9%. Hemp, Inc. announced earlier this month that the milling portion of its industrial hemp decorticator is online for beta testing and is being debugged. The disconnect switch, which connects the power to feed the 200-horse power motor on the grinder, was the final piece executives were awaiting to power up the mill. With the disconnect switch now installed, the team powered up its hemp mill the last week of June to beta test and debug the equipment. So far, the team has encountered some small software communication issues, but according to David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, those types of issues are the norm for the milling machinery and were expected.

