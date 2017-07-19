

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, GOOG), announced a new feed experience in the Google app, making it easier than ever to discover, explore and stay connected to what matters to users-even when they don't have a query in mind.



Google noted that the new feed experience is available in the Google app for Android (including the Pixel Launcher) and iOS, launching today in the U.S. and rolling out internationally in the next couple of weeks.



Google said Since introducing the feed in December, the company has advanced machine learning algorithms to better anticipate what's interesting and important to the users. The users will see cards with things like sports highlights, top news, engaging videos, new music, stories to read and more. And now, feed will not only be based on interactions with Google, but also factor in what's trending in area and around the world.



'You'll notice that your feed will also reflect your interest level for various topics-for example, if you're a photography enthusiast but just casually interested in fitness, your feed will show that. But if you see something that isn't up your alley, unfollowing topics is easy too. Just tap on a given card in your feed or visit your Google app settings,' the company said.



