JustForex Analytics: Trading can be Easier

The broker which has recently surprised its clients with new beneficial trading terms, is ready to announce one more pleasant news to traders. JustForex has launched an updated Analytics section on its website. Exclusive and useful material is available for free and can be used while trading.

The company is proud of both the team and the analytical content. Professional analysts and practicing traders with many years of experience on the Forex market are those who composed JustForex department of analytics. Trading themselves, they understand the needs of traders and focus on providing helpful, clear and latest information. The employees are committed to their work and try to solve analytical tasks which traders face in their trading routine.

The uniqueness of the materials is in their selection based on the clients' opinion, deep market and demand research, using own resources without any copying or rewriting. To make conclusions fluently traders are provided with short and informative content. The following analytical sections can be found on the official website:

Market Overview - This is a daily news and events review from around the world. Now there is no need to study the huge amount of news that appears in the Economic Calendar because JustForex analysts have already made it for traders. Every day they make an overview of events that may influence trading instruments. Readers can correct their trading strategies taking into the account this information.

Daily Forecast - This is a forecast for the major currency pairs, which appears on the site every day during the trading week. It shows the direction of the market movement, as well as the events that affect the trading tools. Those people who prefer to trade majors, but do not want to waste time on conducting technical and fundamental analysis will surely appreciate this section.

Price Action Analysis - This method of technical analysis is known to many traders and is considered as an advantage which opens new prospects on Forex. The analysts have studied its ins and outs and confirmed their skills in practice. They monitor the formation of patterns on major currency pairs daily and quickly publish information on the site if they appear.

Chart Patterns. This is a way of technical analysis, which is used by most traders around the world. There are several dozen figures of technical analysis that everyone can independently study and apply in practice, but it is possible just to use the materials from JustForex analysts instead. It helps traders to save time and improve their analytical and trading skills.

COT Reports Analysis. The materials in this section are based on an analysis of the COT (Commitments of Traders) reports provided by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). They make the positions the major players such as world banks or investment funds obvious, and help to find out the direction of the money movement, which is the engine of the Forex market.

Comfortable trading process means using time wisely, understanding the market behavior, finding all required information in one place together with beneficial trading conditions. And that is what JustForex offers to its clients. Take an advantage of trading with this company.

