

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected decline in new residential construction in the U.S. in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing housing starts rebounded by more than expected in the month of June.



The report said housing starts surged up by 8.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.215 million in June from the revised May estimate of 1.122 million.



Economists had expected housing starts to rise to a rate of 1.155 million from the 1.092 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department said building permits also jumped by 7.4 percent to a rate of 1.254 million from 1.168 million in May.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to climb to a rate of 1.200 million.



