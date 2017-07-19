

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Legend Foods is recalling queso dip after issuing allergy alert for not declaring cheese, milk and egg on its packaging. The recall is on its 16 ounce jars of Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip.



The Dip contains the potential allergen, and people who have allergies to cheese, milk and eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



The recalled Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip was distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 16 ounce clear glass jar.



The company noted that no illnesses have been reported yet in connection with this problem.



Texas Legend initiated the recall after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the milk, cheese and egg. The issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.



The company has suspended the production of the dip until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.



The affected consumers are urged to return the jars to the place of purchase for a full refund.



