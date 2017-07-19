sprite-preloader
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Result of Annual General Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

19 July 2017

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 28 April 2017 and sent to shareholders were duly passed.


Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund +44 1481 745 323
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden

N+1 Singer +44 207 496 3000
James Maxwell - Nomad
James Waterlow - Sales
Tel: 020 7496 30000

END


© 2017 PR Newswire