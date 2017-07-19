REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Glint today announced it will attend the Human Capital Institute's 2017 Employee Engagement Conference, held July 24-26 in San Francisco. During the three-day event, premier sponsor Glint will present two sessions that highlight how employee engagement best practices, purpose and design thinking can create a highly engaged organizational culture. In addition, Glint representatives will be showcasing the latest Glint innovations that help organizations achieve improved employee engagement and business performance.

This year's conference theme -- "Creating an Engaged Culture through Purpose, Connection, and Neuroscience" -- is a perfect backdrop to highlight Glint's mission: to help people be happier and more successful at work. Glint's commitment to cultivating people success has given organizations further insight into the underlying story of their company culture. Glint recently announced a first-of-its-kind Team Effectiveness program, which helps organizations build stronger, higher-performing teams through ongoing feedback and intelligent guidance. The new program followed the successful launch of Narrative Intelligence, the industry's most advanced natural language processing (NLP) engine for employee comments, this past spring. Both innovations will be showcased at the Glint booth. Glint team members will also be available to answer questions about how attendees can increase engagement and improve the value of their employee engagement strategies.

Additionally, Glint will host two sessions at the conference. The first session will be presented by Glint customer Dr. Anna Merritt, people analytics lead at Square, who will outline how Square creates a sense of purpose that fuels not just hiring, retaining, and engaging employees, but also drives empathy and innovation. She will discuss the role data plays in weaving purpose into the employee experience, and how other organizations can encourage open, transparent dialogue about purpose.

"Purpose: Not Just Words on the Wall"

When: Monday, July 24 at 1:25-2:00 p.m.

The second, led by Justin Black, Senior Director of Organizational Development Science at Glint, is an interactive workshop where attendees will learn what design thinking is and how to apply it to team and company culture. Justin will share case studies and a step-by-step approach for applying design thinking to people success programs, and participants will use that framework and the support of their table-mates to sketch out solutions to common challenges like executive buy-in, leader adoption, and employee participation.

"Design Thinking is a Different Way of Being: Start Applying it to Your People Success Programs"

When: Wednesday, July 26 at 8:30-10 a.m.

