CAVE CREEK, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Endexx (OTC PINK: EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the launch of Maggie's line of topical delivery phytocannabinoids (CBD)-infused hemp products, to address and combat inflammation and pain. Both products, Maggie's Mist© and Maggie's Balm© are 100% organic and utilize premium CBD extracted from only the finest and purest industrial hemp and contain known remedies and herbs of peppermint, lavender and clove without the use of petroleum or parabens.

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx said, "Our goal is to create the highest quality CBD available at prices our customers can afford and enjoy so that CBD Unlimited is recognizable for delivering the best CBD hemp oil products. In the short time of our test launch, orders of Maggie's balm and mist have already been sold out, from brick-and-mortar wellness stores, chiropractors' offices and doctors' offices. Both products have already demonstrated immediate results in providing rapid relief of pain and inflammation. To date, we have already announced several exciting products since the beginning of the year. This is significant, as we've experienced a spike in revenues with each new product launch. We plan on providing over 50 SKUs of various categories before year-end and anticipate tremendous growth in the coming quarters based on sales forecasts."

Maggie's Mist is a topical (on skin) application for sore and aching muscles or joints. Benefits include neck and back pain relief, sore or injured muscle relief, joint pain relief, and headache and tension relief. The product is not messy and is applied directly to the skin.

Maggie's Balm is a soothing salve. It is free of petroleum-based products and contains all-natural ingredients hosted in beeswax. Significant pain and swelling reduction has been experienced when applied topically. A little goes a long way and stays on the skin for hours of relief.

Believing in the benefits of already known all-natural ingredients, Endexx began researching and experimenting with essential oils and other age-old remedies with the goal to relieve everyday aches and pains. The phyto-cannabinoids properly infused, added a strong boost to the Company's all-natural products' performance.

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com.

