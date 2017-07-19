LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - Owners.com, an innovative online real estate brokerage, today released data ranking neighborhoods in Los Angeles for growing families. With many families looking to get into a home before the start of the next school year, Owners.com tapped into insights from its California managing broker, Alberta Huston, as well as a variety of other data sources -- including home prices, school systems, household dynamics, income and affordability, crime rates and outdoor activities -- to uncover top neighborhoods to consider.

Compared to other neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area, the home prices in the majority of these neighborhoods are considered affordable for the area, with below-average crime rates and access to great outdoor activities, making these good communities to raise a family.

Three Neighborhoods for Growing Families

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Windsor Hills (2015 Population, 43,129) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (LA average, school with kids crime activities price capita 10.81) rating under 18 as rate per score (LA of 2014 100K average, (U.S. people C+) average, (LA 66.22%) average, 318) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $358,800 $38,738 9.26 B- 57.94% 233 A- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Windsor Hills is convenient to downtown Los Angeles and is a good location for growing families who are looking for more bang for their buck," said Huston. "Families are found enjoying the Rueben Ingold Parkway, which offers walking and running tracks as well as exercise stations for people of all ages."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ladera Heights (2015 Population, 8,380) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (LA average, school with kids crime activities price capita 10.81) rating under 18 as rate per score (LA of 2014 100K average, (U.S. people C+) average, (LA 66.22%) average, 318) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $749,500 $76,688 9.77 C- 56.21% 156 A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Ladera Heights offers a variety of housing options, from condos to single family homes, and many of the homes have great views across the LA Basin," said Huston. "This is a great location for families, with plenty of shopping and great outdoor activities like hiking, basketball, fishing and biking in Ladera Park or the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Leimert Park (2015 Population, 33,012) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (LA average, school with kids crime activities price capita 10.81) rating under 18 as rate per score (LA of 2014 100K average, (U.S. people C+) average, (LA 66.22%) average, 318) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $443,800 $36,180 12.27 C 52.65% 159 A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"There's a great sense of community and culture in Leimert Park," said Huston, "and it was recently named Los Angeles Neighborhood of the Year by Curbed Los Angeles. 1 Leimert Park has a suburban feel in the heart of the city. The neighborhood is a center of African-American culture, and you can often find residents and families gathering for live performances, festivals, the Leimert Park Art Walk or just catching up with neighbors."

Owners.com provides technology-enabled real estate services with the support of an expert local agent to assist with the transaction. Sellers using Owners.com have access to flexible listing packages that can save thousands of dollars on traditional real estate commissions, and buyers receive a rebate of up to 1.5 percent on the purchase price. The Owners.com Advice blog offers home buyers and sellers a multitude of tips and insights on local markets, real estate, home upgrades and DIY and personal finance.

Methodology

The Owners.com ® California managing broker Alberta Huston identified neighborhoods for growing families. For each neighborhood, the Owners.com data team evaluated the areas based on seven metrics, including average home price, quality of schools, average household size, percentage of households with kids under 18, home affordability, crime rate and how suitable the neighborhood is for outdoor activities. The percentage of households with children under 18 was weighted against the U.S. average, while home affordability, crime rate and school quality were weighted against the city average. The neighborhoods were then ranked from most to least affordable, with lower scores indicating better affordability.

(1) "The 2016 Curbed Cup winner is...Leimert Park!," Curbed Los Angeles, https://la.curbed.com/2017/1/3/14154628/los-angeles-leimert-park-best-neighborhood-2016

