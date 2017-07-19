PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - Owners.com, an innovative online real estate brokerage, today released data ranking neighborhoods in Philadelphia for growing families. With many families looking to get into a home before the start of the next school year, Owners.com tapped into insights from its Pennsylvania managing broker, Khadeejah Johnson, as well as a variety of other data sources -- including home prices, school systems, household dynamics, income and affordability, crime rates and outdoor activities -- to uncover top neighborhoods to consider.
Many of the neighborhoods considered are up-and-coming for Philadelphia, offering residents affordable home prices for the area, below-average crime rates and access to great outdoor activities, making these good communities to raise a family.
Three Neighborhoods for Growing Families
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cobbs Creek (2015 Population, 64,073) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 public % of 2015 2017 average income affordability school rating households average outdoor home per (Philadelphia (Philadelphia with kids crime activities price 2015 average, average, C) under 18 rate per score capita 5.84) as of 2014 100K (U.S. people average, (Philade- 66.22%) lphia average, 486) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $83,500 $30,391 2.75 C- 47.58% 266 A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
"The Cobbs Creek area is being revitalized, and offers commuters convenient public transportation options and good value," said Johnson. "The neighborhood is very walkable and you can often find families at the many local playgrounds or hiking or biking along the scenic Cobbs Creek Trail."
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fish Town (2015 Population, 22,560) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 public % of 2015 2017 average income affordability school rating households average outdoor home per (Philadelphia (Philadelphia with kids crime activities price 2015 average, average, C) under 18 rate per score capita 5.84) as of 2014 100K (U.S. people average, (Philade- 66.22%) lphia average, 486) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $161,500 $41,756 3.87 C- 46.89% 266 A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
"Fish Town is one of the most buzzed-about up-and-coming neighborhoods in Philadelphia," said Johnson, "due to its prime location, access to many different transportation options and an abundance of new restaurants and businesses. For growing families, this community feels removed from the bustle of the city, and there are plenty of parks and green spaces throughout the neighborhood."
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Point Breeze (2015 Population, 47,498) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 public % of 2015 2017 average income affordability school rating households average outdoor home per (Philadelphia (Philadelphia with kids crime activities price 2015 average, average, C) under 18 rate per score capita 5.84) as of 2014 100K (U.S. people average, (Philade- 66.22%) lphia average, 486) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $150,600 $36,374 4.24 C- 57.47% 223 A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
"The residents of Point Breeze are generally young professionals with families who enjoy the neighborhood's peaceful vibe and tree-lined streets," said Johnson. "Many of the residents here work in Philadelphia's vibrant educational and health care institutions. This neighborhood is near the city's popular Rittenhouse Square, offers shopping in Squirrel Hill, Regent Square and Shadyside, and features a variety of family-friendly attractions like The Climbing Wall, libraries, museums and parks."
Owners.com provides technology-enabled real estate services with the support of an expert local agent to assist with the transaction.
Methodology
The Owners.com
Sources:
- Average home prices and average incomes: 2015 U.S. Census
- Quality of schools and outdoor activity scores: Niche.com
- Average household sizes and percentage of homes with children under 18: USA.com
- Crime rates: Moving.com and FBI.gov
