ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - Owners.com, an innovative online real estate brokerage, today released data ranking neighborhoods in Orlando for growing families. With many families looking to get into a home before the start of the next school year, Owners.com tapped into insights from its Florida managing broker, Fredrik Eriksson, as well as a variety of other data sources -- including home prices, school systems, household dynamics, income and affordability, crime rates and outdoor activities -- to uncover top neighborhoods to consider.

Of the neighborhoods considered, growing families can expect affordable home prices, below-average crime rate and a high percentage of families with children, making these good communities to raise a family.

Three Neighborhoods for Growing Families

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lee Vista (2015 Population, 20,211) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (Orlando school with kids crime rate activities price capita average, rating under 18 as per 100K score 4.50) (Orlando of 2014 people average, (U.S. (Orlando B) average, average, 66.22%) 356) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $154,800 $63,268 2.45 B 75.23% 47 B ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Lee Vista is a booming neighborhood in Orlando with a wide range of home sizes, making it a great place for a family of any size," said Eriksson. "The community offers families access to a new movie theater, restaurants, shopping and public parks. Lee Vista is convenient to a major highway that's great for bypassing traffic to get to the major theme parks and the Orlando Airport."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lake Nona (2015 Population, 7,040) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (Orlando school with kids crime rate activities price capita average, rating under 18 as per 100K score 4.50) (Orlando of 2014 people average, (U.S. (Orlando B) average, average, 66.22%) 356) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $239,300 $83,936 2.85 B- 73.87% 151 B ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Lake Nona is growing quickly, given the development of the medical community, which is bringing in a lot of new jobs," said Eriksson. "While homes in this community are getting more expensive, the new construction is making strides to keep pace with demand. The community comes to life with the help of Lake Nona Nights, offering many family-friendly activities like live music, movies, art and delicious food. You can often find residents of this neighborhood enjoying the large lake, as well as beautiful golf courses and local parks."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Waterford Lakes (2015 Population, 60,897) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (Orlando school with kids crime rate activities price capita average, rating under 18 as per 100K score 4.50) (Orlando of 2014 people average, (U.S. (Orlando B) average, average, 66.22%) 356) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $199,400 $62,169 3.21 B 74.20% 25 A- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Waterford Lakes is a great place for anyone to buy," said Eriksson, "given the wide range of home prices and a lot of newer construction that provides some flexibility for growing families to get into their dream home. Waterford Lakes is only nine miles from Orlando but offers plenty of family-friendly amenities, like a bowling alley, a movie theater, family events and an outdoor shopping center with over 100 stores and plenty of restaurants. Residents of Waterford Lakes take pride in their homes and you can often find kids riding their bikes on the quiet streets."

Owners.com provides technology-enabled real estate services with the support of an expert local agent to assist with the transaction. Sellers using Owners.com have access to flexible listing packages that can save thousands of dollars on traditional real estate commissions, and buyers receive a rebate of up to 1.5 percent on the purchase price. The Owners.com Advice blog offers home buyers and sellers a multitude of tips and insights on local markets, real estate, home upgrades and DIY and personal finance.

Methodology

The Owners.com ® Florida managing broker Fredrik Eriksson identified neighborhoods for growing families. For each neighborhood, the Owners.com data team evaluated the areas based on seven metrics, including average home price, quality of schools, average household size, percentage of households with kids under 18, home affordability, crime rate and how suitable the neighborhood is for outdoor activities. The percentage of households with children under 18 was weighted against the U.S. average, while home affordability, crime rate and school quality were weighted against the city average. The neighborhoods were then ranked from most to least affordable, with lower scores indicating better affordability.

Sources:

Average home prices and average incomes: 2015 U.S. Census

Quality of schools and outdoor activity scores: Niche.com

Average household sizes and percentage of homes with children under 18: USA.com

Crime rates: Moving.com and FBI.gov

