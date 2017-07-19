ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - Owners.com, an innovative online real estate brokerage, today released data ranking neighborhoods in Atlanta for growing families. With many families looking to get into a home before the start of the next school year, Owners.com tapped into insights from its Senior Manager of Brokerage Services based in Atlanta, Phil Karp, as well as a variety of other data sources -- including home prices, school systems, household dynamics, income and affordability, crime rates and outdoor activities -- to uncover top neighborhoods to consider.

Many of the neighborhoods considered have a high percentage of households with kids under 18 and relatively affordable homes. They offer residents access to great outdoor activities and many educational and kid-friendly attractions throughout the city.

Three Neighborhoods for Growing Families

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- East Atlanta (2015 Population, 31,438) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (Atlanta school with kids crime activities price capita average, rating under 18 as rate per score 3.89) (Atlanta of 2014 100K average, (U.S. people C+) average, (Atlanta 66.22%) average, 607) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $163,600 $46,977 3.48 C- 50.39% 380 A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"East Atlanta offers the feel of the big city while still providing a great sense of community and affordable home prices," said Karp. "Families can often be found at the East Atlanta Village Farmers' Market and exploring the local community garden or walking trails. Residents look forward to the annual East Atlanta Strut, a one-day festival of music, arts and kid-friendly activities that has taken place every September for the past 20 years."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kirkwood (2015 Population, 12,320) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (Atlanta school with kids crime activities price capita average, rating under 18 as rate per score 3.89) (Atlanta of 2014 100K average, (U.S. people C+) average, (Atlanta 66.22%) average, 607) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $223,900 $53,922 4.15 C 51.99% 403 A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"With a variety of historic homes and a recent construction boom of new homes, Kirkwood is also a promising neighborhood for young families to consider," said Karp. "The neighborhood offers Coan Park and a variety of kid-friendly activities like the annual Easter Egg Hunt and the Spring Fling. Kirkwood also has its own post office, fire and police stations, and public library, as well as a variety of shopping and dining options that appeal to families."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Virginia-Highland (2015 Population, 22,195) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 Average 2015 home 2017 % of 2015 2017 average income affordability public households average outdoor home per 2015 (Atlanta school with kids crime activities price capita average, rating under 18 as rate per score 3.89) (Atlanta of 2014 100K average, (U.S. people C+) average, (Atlanta 66.22%) average, 607) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $474,500 $83,903 5.66 B- 41.36% 641 A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Virginia-Highland is known for its historic homes and artistic influence, and residents love the sense of community in this neighborhood," said Karp. "You can often find families at the many restaurants, at local events or exploring the neighborhood arboreta. Residents of Virginia-Highland love the walkability this neighborhood has to offer, as well as the quick commute to downtown Atlanta or the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport."

Owners.com provides technology-enabled real estate services with the support of an expert local agent to assist with the transaction. Sellers using Owners.com have access to flexible listing packages that can save thousands of dollars on traditional real estate commissions, and buyers receive a rebate of up to 1.5 percent on the purchase price. The Owners.com Advice blog offers home buyers and sellers a multitude of tips and insights on local markets, real estate, home upgrades and DIY and personal finance.

Methodology

The Owners.com ® Senior Manager of Brokerage Services Phil Karp identified neighborhoods for growing families. For each neighborhood, the Owners.com data team evaluated the areas based on seven metrics, including average home price, quality of schools, average household size, percentage of households with kids under 18, home affordability, crime rate and how suitable the neighborhood is for outdoor activities. The percentage of households with children under 18 was weighted against the U.S. average, while home affordability, crime rate and school quality were weighted against the city average. The neighborhoods were then ranked from most to least affordable, with lower scores indicating better affordability.

