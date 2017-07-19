TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ILA) ("iLOOKABOUT" or "the Company") today announced, that it has successfully negotiated and executed the renewal of a multi-year services contract with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation ("MPAC") with respect to the provision of digital imagery, spatial information and software application services. This contract, a result of iLOOKABOUT's successful response to MPAC's request for proposal, establishes the Company as a preferred supplier of street level and ortho-imagery as well as spatial data. The value of the core services to be provided by iLOOKABOUT over the multi-year term was not disclosed.

MPAC is a not-for-profit corporation and is responsible for assessing and classifying all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario. MPAC is the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America, assessing and classifying more than five million properties with an estimated total value of $2.4 trillion.

"We're extremely pleased to once again be entrusted with the responsibility for providing a technology platform to address a core requirement within MPAC's assessment mandate," remarked Laurence Rose, iLOOKABOUT's Chief Executive Officer. Jeff Young, iLOOKABOUT's President added, "Since initiating our technology and data partnership more than five years ago, iLOOKABOUT has assisted MPAC in the delivery of a number of value-added applications and the renewal of this key initiative is testament to the skill and dedication of the entire iLOOKABOUT team."

"We are pleased to be working with iLOOKABOUT," said Rose McLean, MPAC President and Chief Administrative Officer, "We expect the continued use of digital imagery to improve MPAC's effectiveness and efficiency in the accurate assessment of all Ontario properties."

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company's proprietary StreetScape' imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort', unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort' which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

