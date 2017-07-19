June 19] about an emerging precious metals Royalty/Streaming (R/S) company in the past two months. I figured that would have been enough until August, especially after the "flash crash" that sent silver briefly to US$ 15.21/oz. on July 7th. So why am I revisiting Metalla Royalty & Streaming again so soon? First, I was reminded by several readers that an important catalyst for the company is its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, within two months. I hereby restate that event as not just an important catalyst, but a near-term catalyst.

Second, valuation as measured by a cash flow multiple is cheap compared to precious metal R/S peers.

Continue reading this article: Is this Gold-Silver Royalty Company Poised to Rally?

