KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - Vidyard, the leading provider of video solutions for business, announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 users of its ViewedIt video messaging app across more than 100 countries. Enabling business professionals to easily record, share and track personal video messages, ViewedIt by Vidyard is now powering a wide range of video-based communications for marketing, sales, support, product, business operations, education and R&D professionals as well as business owners and executives. The growing adoption of personal video messaging in business comes as the global trends in the creation and consumption of video content reaches an all-time high.

"Video now represents 73% of all internet traffic and has emerged as the most impactful way to communicate in both our personal and business lives," says Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard. "Video is much more engaging than text-based communications, and it inspires immediate action. We built ViewedIt to put the power of video into the hands of everyone across the business, and I couldn't be more excited to see how the community is embracing personal video messaging as a better way to communicate and share their ideas."

ViewedIt by Vidyard offers a seamless experience for recording custom videos from within the Google Chrome browser and instantly sharing via Gmail, Outlook, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and other online channels. Users can track who's watched their videos and how long they tuned in, giving them unique insight into how their content is being consumed. Originally built to help sales professionals stand out and connect with customers in a more personal way, the expanding community has found countless new ways to use video messages to communicate, educate and share ideas. To celebrate the milestone of 100,000 users in 100 countries, Vidyard has shared 50 Ways to Use Video Messaging to Make Business Personal Again to showcase some of the many ways that business professionals are enhancing communications with personal video messages.

Real Business ResultsEmails with personal video messages generate higher engagement and response rates than those with long-form text, with the most dramatic impact surfacing with sales professionals. Multiple businesses have reported a 300%-500% increase in response rates to outbound sales messages when using personal videos.

"Personal video messages have had a huge impact on our ability to connect with potential clients and generate new sales opportunities," said Tonni Bennett, VP of Sales at Terminus, a leading provider of Account-Based Marketing solutions. "Our sales team is now using ViewedIt to cut through the noise, connect with prospects on a personal level and revive big deals that have gone quiet. Video works because it gives you the opportunity to tell a more impactful story, and to develop trust and empathy with your audience."

Innovative B2B companies such as CentiMark, Hootsuite, HubSpot, League, Shopify, PostBeyond, Terminus, and Vision Critical are embracing personal video as a way to stand out and boost the performance of their sales and go-to-market teams. Taylor Mihail of Vision Critical, the 100,000th user of ViewedIt by Vidyard, noted, "Video has dramatically accelerated my ability to connect with new sales prospects because unlike emails and phone calls, it stands out and truly humanizes my conversation."

ViewedIt by Vidyard is free to download and can be used to create, share and track an unlimited number of videos. Advanced features for businesses such as Microsoft Outlook and Salesforce integration, enhanced content security and the ability to send and track on-demand marketing videos and custom video playlists are available with an annual subscription to the Enterprise version.

More Information:

Get ViewedIt: www.viewedit.com

50 Ways to Use Personal Video Messages for Business: https://www.vidyard.com/blog/50-ways-video-messaging-make-business-personal-again

Learn About ViewedIt for Sales: www.vidyard.com/viewedit

About Vidyard

Vidyard is the video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Honeywell, McKesson, Lenovo, LinkedIn, Cision, Citibank, MongoDB and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewers into customers.

Embedded Video Available: http://demos.vidyard.com/watch/brmHD3Z5qfrk6yYYnfwGex?&action=embed_codes_by_uuid&controller=api/v1/api_players&uuid=brmHD3Z5qfrk6yYYnfwGex

Vidyard Media Contact:

Sandy Pell

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Vidyard

Email: press@vidyard.com