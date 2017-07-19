Aker Wade Power Technologies Announces Availability of Forklift Fast-Charging Systems for Material Handling Operations in Europe

Strong Customer Demand Drives Local Production of Forklift Fast Charger.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Wade® Power Technologies is proud to announce that its popular UniMAX® and TwinMAX® forklift fast chargers are now manufactured in Corsalone, Italy. Working in collaboration with Powergen S.R.L., a leading European manufacturer of quality charger electronics, Aker Wade is positioned to provide European material handling fleets with the performance and reliability they expect along with shorter lead times and lower prices.

"Since 2004, Aker Wade has delivered over 17,700 fast charge ports to customers in North and South America, Asia and Europe. The models built in Corsalone feature Aker Wade's proven charge control software and add a new 7.5kW output option to the 10, 15, 20 and 30kW outputs already available. Working with Powergen, a trusted European brand, brings faster shipping, shorter lead times and better service for our customers," says Bret Aker, Managing Director, Aker Wade.

"Our continuing alliance with Aker Wade helps us serve a growing segment of customers in Europe who prefer the simplicity, safety and cost savings of running each forklift on a single battery," says Antonio Borri, Managing Director, Powergen.

Aker Wade's fast chargers allow operators to charge while they are on regularly scheduled breaks. Advanced controls on the charger communicate with the battery to manage current and temperature, automatically reaching an optimum state-of-charge. This allows operators to work through multiple shifts without battery changes, while optimizing the health of the battery for long life.

"Operations throughout Europe can confidently eliminate multiple batteries, battery storage rooms and the heavy labor demands that go with changing batteries," says Michiel Hendriksz, General Manager, Aker Wade Europe. "With our UniMAX® and TwinMAX® fast chargers, they need only one battery for each lift truck, even for multi-shift operations."

Aker Wade and Powergen are able to deliver and service the new line of fast chargers immediately. For more information, visit the new Aker Wade Europe website or contact Michiel Hendriksz at michiel.hendriksz@akerwade.com.

Aker Wade Power Technologies designs and manufactures advanced fast charging systems for industrial forklift fleets. Founded in 2000, Aker Wade is the market-leading provider of fast charging technology in the global material handling industry, servicing markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Aker Wade collaborates with battery companies, forklift manufacturers and infrastructure suppliers to deliver custom fast charge solutions for each application. For additional information, please visit www.akerwade.com.

Powergen is based in Italy and manufactures, distributes, sells and services multiple lines of fast and high-frequency industrial battery chargers and charger parts for the manufacturing and material handling industries in Europe. Powergen is a family-owned company, founded on the work of Mr. Ernesto Borri, industrialist, who first patented equipment for a temperature-controlled electric heater. For more information, please visit www.batterychargerpowergen.eu

Contact: Owen Resh, 248-761-4992, owen.resh@akerwade.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536729/AkerWade_TwinMAX_PG_Series_Fast_Charger.jpg