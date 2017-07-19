Independent Study Quantifies Resolve Systems' Value as an Incident Response and Automation Platform

IRVINE, California, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Resolve Systems, the long-standing front runner in enterprise-wide incident response and automation for IT Operations, Network Operations and Security Operations, introduces a commissioned study this July-conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Resolve Systems[1].

Forrester independently analyzes data without bias, relative to market direction and customer trends. It offers consulting services to technology leaders centrifugal around "customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth."

The meta analysis assessed two of Resolve Systems' customers headquartered in the U.S.; each with one thousand service desk agents. Both multibillion-dollar brands operate in customer support; sales and service; and warranty support at a high volume.

Like many within their industries, the customers were belabored with expensive, elongated and unnecessary incident escalation and response.

Among the findings, Forrester concluded Resolve accelerated complete incident response right at the frontlines; most flexibly with customers' current infrastructure and without extra human capital or a learning curve. Customers reported a substantial business impact. Specifically:

ROI weighed in at 248 percent and investment payback returned in one month

Resolve's ability to automate front- and back-end systems, across the enterprise's operations teams, reaped $7.7 million in cost avoidance labor savings and $4.6 million in cost reduction savings

Resolve enabled customers to re-route from reactive daily firefighting to proactive management of processes and metrics

Resolve empowered frontline agents' incident response with human-guided automations that are customizable to be partially or fully orchestrated

Resolve provided consistent, clearly documented processes across all engineers and technicians, improving employee morale and customer satisfaction

"Given our long-standing history in incident response and automation and the fact that we remain the only enterprise-wide incident response platform on the market offering key differentiating capabilities such as end-to-end and human-guided automation-as well as no-code tools to empower service teams-it's no wonder organizations using Resolve see industry-leading ROI and time to value," said Resolve Systems Chief Product Officer Larry Lien.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems is an enterprise-wide incident response and automation solution for IT Operations, Security Operations, Network Operations and service desk teams.

Resolve accelerates incident response and resolution by supplying engineers with partially or fully customized human-guided automations, powerful real-time incident collaboration and the omnipresence to orchestrate existing systems, across silos.

Headquartered in Irvine, California with Operations in EMEA, Resolve Systems supports Fortune 500 customers around the world and is majority owned by funds affiliated with Insight Venture Partners, a leading global private equity and venture capital firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners was founded in 1995 and has raised more than $13 billion and invested in nearly 300 companies worldwide. Insight Venture Partners' mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success.

[1] The Total Economic Impact' Of Resolve Systems' Incident Response Automation Solution, a July 2017 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Resolve Systems

